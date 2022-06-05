Open game thread: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

Tennessee is looking to finish off the Knoxville Regional tonight and advance in the NCAA Tournament. Back to back wins against Alabama State and Campbell have the Volunteers one win away from securing a trip to the super regionals — all that’s left to do now is beat Georgia Tech.

Tech smoked Campbell 16-5 this afternoon, moving on to tonight’s game where they’ll face No. 1 Tennessee. Georgia Tech must win tonight to force another game tomorrow night. If the Volunteers win tonight, they advance and end it.

ESPNU has the broadcast coming up at 7:06 p.m. ET.