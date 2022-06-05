Tennessee storms back to beat Georgia Tech, advances to Super Regionals

You just can’t bury this Tennessee team.

Down 4-0 in the middle innings, Lindsey Nelson was starting to get nervous. The Tennessee offense was getting runners in position, but never really got that big inning. They did chip away, however.

Georgia Tech scored two runs on an error, then blasted a two-run shot deep to take that 4-0 lead. Tennessee would get one of those back on a Luc Lipcius ground ball that was ruled an error, and another on an RBI groundout from Jordan Beck.

After multiple missed opportunities, Tennessee clawed back to add another in the 7th, as Trey Lipscomb blooped home Lipcius. The new score was 4-3, but the Volunteers were running out of opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee bullpen did a masterful job keeping this a ballgame. Will Mabrey took over for Drew Beam and danced out of trouble time and time again. He gave up five hits in 3.2 innings of work, but slammed the door shut when it mattered the most.

Tennessee started the 8th still down 4-3, and couldn’t capitalize on a leadoff walk. Redmond Walsh took over on the mound and kept the Georgia Tech bats quiet for one more inning, leaving the door cracked open for the Volunteers — and they exploded through it.

Jared Dickey singled, and Luc Lipcius reached base right after. Beck shot a line drive right over the center fielder’s glove to push over the tying run. After Tech walked Drew Gilbert, Trey Lipscomb took one on the hand. With the bases loaded, that walked in the go-ahead run to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead.

The Vols added insurance runs from there as Christian Moore, Evan Russell and Cortland Lawson all came up with clutch at-bats. Tennessee ended up needing that insurance, too.

Redmond Walsh had a choppy 9th, loading the bases quickly. Tech capitalized for two runs to make it a 9-6 game, and still had runners on 1st and 2nd. Walsh walked them loaded, but Tony Vitello stuck with him with everything on the line. And he was rewarded. Walsh came back to find a strikeout to end it, officially punching Tennessee’s ticket to the next round.

Next up — a super regionals meeting against Notre Dame next weekend in a best of three series.