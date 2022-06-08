Several Volunteers land on Athlon’s All-SEC teams

A little over a month from now, we’ll get plenty of headlines from the annual circus that is SEC media days. In that, we’ll also have the media casting votes to select the preseason All-SEC teams. For now though, we can just speculate — it’s June, what else are you doing on this Wednesday?

Athlon Sports released their preseason All-SEC teams this week, and it featured plenty of Tennessee Volunteers — something that hasn’t been the case over the last few years. There were ten Vols placed among four all-conference teams, headlined by Cedric Tillman and Byron Young landing on the first-team squad.

Here’s a look at the full first team.

First-Team Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young, Alabama RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Tank Bigsby, Auburn RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky AP Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Kayshon Boutte, LSU TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Brock Bowers, Georgia C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss OL Broderick Jones, Georgia

Broderick Jones, Georgia OL Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

First-Team Defense

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Jalen Carter, Georgia DL Derick Hall, Auburn

Derick Hall, Auburn DL Byron Young, Alabama

Byron Young, Alabama DL Byron Young, Tennessee

Byron Young, Tennessee LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

Nolan Smith, Georgia LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Bumper Pool, Arkansas CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Kelee Ringo, Georgia CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Cam Smith, South Carolina S Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jordan Battle, Alabama S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Eight more Volunteers found their way onto the second, third and fourth teams. Quarterback Hendon Hooker led the way on the second team, joined by linebacker Jeremy Banks.

Offensive guard Jerome Carvin made the third team, along with defensive end Tyler Baron and punter Paxton Brooks. Running back Jabari Small, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and safety Trevon Flowers were selected to the fourth-team.

Following last season, Tennessee place three seniors on the top two all-SEC teams — Velus Jones Jr., Cade Mays and Theo Jackson. All three of those players heard their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft, and replacing the three is a big key for Tennessee this fall. However, a strong returning core led by Hooker and Tillman still has Josh Heupel’s year two set up nicely. Landing ten players on these teams is just more evidence of that.