Super Regional Odds: Tennessee favored over Notre Dame

Tennessee swept the Knoxville regionals with back to back nights of late inning dramatics, moving on to the supers to face Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Texas Tech twice last weekend to punch their ticket to Knoxville for a three game series against the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Volunteers were massive favorites last weekend, and that will unsurprisingly be the case once again here. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is -400 to beat Notre Dame advance to the College World Series. Once again, that is the largest number on the board in the tournament field, followed by Stanford at -310 to beat UConn. Virginia Tech is third, checking in with -195 odds to handle Oklahoma.

Additionally, Tennessee is favored to pull off the sweep, with -170 odds on UNDER 2.5 games in the series.

Notre Dame and Tennessee will begin their best-of-three series on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET. The Volunteers have -300 odds to take game one. ESPN2 will have the coverage.

The series will continue on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2022 College World Series Odds (Updated)

Tennessee +150

Stanford +700

Virginia Tech +800

Oregon State +900

Texas +1200

North Carolina +1500

Arkansas +1500

Texas A&M +1600

Ole Miss +1600

Auburn +1800

Southern Miss +2000

Louisville +2200

Oklahoma +2500

Notre Dame +3000

East Carolina +3500

UConn +4500