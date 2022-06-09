Super Regional Odds: Tennessee favored over Notre Dame

Tennessee swept the Knoxville regionals with back to back nights of late inning dramatics, moving on to the supers to face Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Texas Tech twice last weekend to punch their ticket to Knoxville for a three game series against the nation’s top-ranked team.
The Volunteers were massive favorites last weekend, and that will unsurprisingly be the case once again here. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is -400 to beat Notre Dame advance to the College World Series. Once again, that is the largest number on the board in the tournament field, followed by Stanford at -310 to beat UConn. Virginia Tech is third, checking in with -195 odds to handle Oklahoma.
Additionally, Tennessee is favored to pull off the sweep, with -170 odds on UNDER 2.5 games in the series.
Notre Dame and Tennessee will begin their best-of-three series on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET. The Volunteers have -300 odds to take game one. ESPN2 will have the coverage.
The series will continue on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.
2022 College World Series Odds (Updated)
Tennessee +150
Stanford +700
Virginia Tech +800
Oregon State +900
Texas +1200
North Carolina +1500
Arkansas +1500
Texas A&M +1600
Ole Miss +1600
Auburn +1800
Southern Miss +2000
Louisville +2200
Oklahoma +2500
Notre Dame +3000
East Carolina +3500
UConn +4500
