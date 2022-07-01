Three-star DL Tyree Weathersby commits to Tennessee

Tennessee added some help on the defensive line on Friday, earning a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby. The 6-4, 251 pound prospect committed to Tennessee coming off of a visit to Knoxville last weekend.

Weathersby announced his commitment via Twitter.

Weathersby is a three-star prospect, ranking as the 530th player in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the 64th rated defensive lineman in the country and the 50th ranked player to come out of the state of Georgia. Weathersby is out of Douglasville, Georgia.

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia Tech were a few of his other offers.

Tennessee offered Weathersby back in January and got him on campus for a visit in March. One more visit in June was enough to seal the deal.

Weathersby fits as a strongside defensive end in Tennessee’s base scheme. He’s the third defensive line commitment of the 2023 class, joining edge rushers Caleb Herring and Nathan Robinson.

Tennessee’s 2023 class now ranks 12th in the country, per 247Sports.