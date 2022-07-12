Tennessee announces player representatives for SEC Media Days

The unofficial start of football season in the south kicks off next week, this time in Atlanta. SEC Media Days will take place from Monday through Thursday, giving each head coach a chance at the podium in front of college football media.
The teams will also bring along three player representatives each, as they usually do. These players are decided by the coaching staffs, and Josh Heupel has released his picks today. No surprises here — veteran leaders Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and Trey Flowers will represent the Volunteers during their block on Thursday.
Ready to talk @henhook2, @Ctillman04 and @tresmoove1 will represent the Vols at #SECMD22 in Atlanta.#GBO pic.twitter.com/WYquua7rbU— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 12, 2022
The event will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame. Josh Heupel will take the stage on Thursday in the midday session, set to follow Auburn’s Bryan Harsin. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who could potentially steal the show after his beef with Nick Saban, will follow Heupel and close the week on Thursday.
We’ll have full coverage here all day on Thursday, along with some headlines from other places throughout the week.
SEC Media Days 2022 full schedule
Monday, July 18
LSU — Brian Kelly
Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin
Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 19
Alabama — Nick Saban
Mississippi State — Mike Leach
South Carolina — Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt — Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 20
Arkansas — Sam Pittman
Florida — Billy Napier
Georgia — Kirby Smart
Kentucky — Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 21
Auburn — Bryan Harsin
Tennessee — Josh Heupel
Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher
Loading comments...