Tennessee announces player representatives for SEC Media Days

The unofficial start of football season in the south kicks off next week, this time in Atlanta. SEC Media Days will take place from Monday through Thursday, giving each head coach a chance at the podium in front of college football media.

The teams will also bring along three player representatives each, as they usually do. These players are decided by the coaching staffs, and Josh Heupel has released his picks today. No surprises here — veteran leaders Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and Trey Flowers will represent the Volunteers during their block on Thursday.

The event will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame. Josh Heupel will take the stage on Thursday in the midday session, set to follow Auburn’s Bryan Harsin. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, who could potentially steal the show after his beef with Nick Saban, will follow Heupel and close the week on Thursday.

We’ll have full coverage here all day on Thursday, along with some headlines from other places throughout the week.

SEC Media Days 2022 full schedule

Monday, July 18

LSU — Brian Kelly

Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin

Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19

Alabama — Nick Saban

Mississippi State — Mike Leach

South Carolina — Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt — Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas — Sam Pittman

Florida — Billy Napier

Georgia — Kirby Smart

Kentucky — Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21

Auburn — Bryan Harsin

Tennessee — Josh Heupel

Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher