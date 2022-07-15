Tennessee makes the top six for OL Vysen Lang

One week after landing top offensive line target Shamurad Umarov, Tennessee has cracked the top six for another. Vysen Lang, a three-star prospect out of the state of Alabama, has trimmed his options to six schools this week — and it’s got a heavy SEC feel to it.

Tennessee joined Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and LSU in the group.

Lang stands in at 6-5, 330 pounds. 247Sports ranks him as the 73rd offensive tackle in the class, while Rivals has him 35th.

Tennessee offered Lang back in February and got him on campus for a visit in March. Lang had quite the busy spring, visiting all across the southeast to get to this point. Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, LSU and Arkansas were just some of his stops, along with Tennessee.

With his top six update, Lang trimmed Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Florida and Ole Miss from his options. In total, Lang is well over 25 scholarship offers to this point.

Right now, Arkansas appears to be the leader for Lang. He’s coming off of a June visit to Fayetteville and already has his official visit planned for September 30th. 247Sports has awarded the Razorbacks one crystal ball projection for Lang, coming from Steve Wiltfong.

Tennessee currently has two offensive line commitments — Ayden Bussell and Umarov. Lang fits as a guard at the next level, which would pair well with Tennessee’s two commitments at tackle. Let’s monitor this one into the fall months.