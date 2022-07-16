5-star 2023 wing Justin Edwards sets commitment date

Tennessee’s top target in next year’s class is ready to make a decision. Justin Edwards, a five-star prospect out of Philadelphia, is set to make a July 25th commitment.

The 6-7 wing is the third ranked prospect overall in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. According to most analysts, this battle has come all the way down to Kentucky vs. Tennessee. Edwards did release a top seven back in the spring that included Tennessee and Kentucky, along with Auburn, Kansas, Villanova, Maryland and the NBA G-League.

Tennessee hosted Edwards at Thompson-Boling Arena in March for their win over Arkansas. Edwards took his official look at Kentucky back in November.

Edwards make a big jump in 247’s rankings after leading Imhotep to a Philadelphia city title and a Pennsylvania state championship. He moved from 12th all the way up to No. 3. Edwards has the length, athletic ability and shooting to be a centerpiece of a team at the next level — and potentially a No. 1 overall selection at the NBA level.

The Volunteers have become a consistent destination for top recruits under Rick Barnes over the past few seasons. Starting with Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee has since landed the likes of Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. Barnes followed that up with Julian Phillips in this year’s class, and is looking to keep things going with Edwards for next season.

Peach Jam, the premier event on the AAU schedule, is set to take place this coming week. Edwards has scheduled his decision to come directly after the tournament wraps up.