Tracking the Tennessee Vols in the 2022 MLB Draft

After three Vols heard their names called on the first day of the 2022 MLB draft (Drew Gilbert at No. 28, Jordan Beck at No. 38 and Blade Tidwell at No. 52), there’s been more orange and white in day two of the draft than drivers see from traffic barrels on Knoxville interstates.

Trey Lipscomb — Washington Nationals — Round three — 84th pick

Lipscomb was the first Vol to go on day two as he went early in the third round to the Washington Nationals. The Nats here, maybe more with Lipscomb than with other players, are making a ceiling play and hoping his one season of outrageous production is a sign of things to come rather than an aberration.

Lipscomb bided his time in Knoxville, registering just 70-ish combined at bats in his first three seasons as a Vol, despite being a top-5 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, via Perfect Game. His patience paid off in a big way, as Lipscomb’s 2022 year was good enough for legitimate SEC Player of the Year contention. He got edged out by LSU’s Dylan Crews and Ole Miss’ Sonny DiChiara but finished first on Tennessee in home runs (21), hits (86), RBIs (80), and total bases (170).

Ben Joyce — Los Angeles Angels — Round three — 89th pick

Just five picks later, Ben Joyce, AKA, “The Volunteer Fireman,” — nicknamed coined by the one and only Pitching Ninja Twitter account — went to the Angels.

Joyce became an internet sensation this year, regularly setting and breaking NCAA (and MLB) pitch-speed records.

I think this was the fastest one of the season — fastball that came in cooking at 105.5 MPH. For the ... record... Aroldis Chapman currently owns the mark for the fastest pitch in MLB history at 105.1 set back in 2010.

Joyce’s season wasn’t all flash and no substance: in 27 games, he pitched 32.1 innings, allowed 18 hits and eight earned runs, with 53 Ks to just 18 BBs. That 14.8 K/9 figure is just staggering. I could be wrong here, but near the end of the year, it looked like we started to see some two-seam movement on some of the heaters, too. That’s scary. The slider has the makings of a legitimate “out pitch,” but there’s refinement coming, somewhere, because, at times, Joyce was, well, vol...atile — indicated by his eight wild pitches and 3 HBP. He’s already had the seemingly prerequisite Tommy John surgery on that right arm and, according to folks who know much more about that stuff than me, his delivery shouldn’t scare anybody off.

Got some analysis videos back from our friends at @proplayai . Gave them high speed side angle video of 15 of the top 22 pitchers on my board and 4 more from my overall top 100



Best arm speed and longest stride length? Well of course: Ben Joyce pic.twitter.com/6JfhrPQ32q — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) July 16, 2022

Take the 105 MPH and figure the rest out later.

Will Mabrey — Arizona Diamondbacks — Round six — 168th pick

Somehow, quietly, Will was ... Mabrey... Tennessee’s most reliable arm out of the bullpen, aside from closer Redmond Walsh. He gave up just 34 hits against 158 total batters across 41 innings of work and allowed just 12 earned runs. The Cookeville, TN, native walked just five batters compared to his 52 punchouts (which led all UT bullpen pitchers), and while he doesn’t have the high-90s stuff that misses bats and grabs eyeballs, his control and toned-down mechanics are attractive to a D’Backs organization in need of any and all relief pitchers.

As attractive as the fireballers are, there will always be a place in the MLB for guys who can consistently put the ball where they want to. In three seasons with the Vols and through 53 total innings, Mabrey walked eight guys. That’s it. Eight.