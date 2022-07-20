Speedy four-star WR Aidan Mizell trims to final three, sets commitment date

Another top target of Tennessee’s is ready to make his college commitment. Aidan Mizell, a highly-ranked four-star receiver out of Orlando, Florida, narrowed his options to three on Tuesday. He also revealed a commitment date of July 29th.

Mizell will choose between Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Where will I end up? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rMoK2n7Chi — Aidan “Early” Mizell (@AidanMizell) July 19, 2022

The 6-2, 180 pound prospect is one of the fastest receivers in the class. Per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Mizell is the 91st ranked player in the class of 2023. He doubles as a track star and is actually the son of a former All-American sprinter. That speed, paired with a 6-2 frame, has made him a top priority for top programs across the country.

Tennessee has put Kelsey Pope and Alex Golesh on the case, looking to sell a deep threat role in the Volunteers’ high powered offense. He’s been on campus twice in the last couple of months — in May for an unofficial, and then again in June for his official. Mizell spent the month of June taking his official visits, hitting Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Bulldogs missed the cut this week, while Oklahoma, UCF and USC were trimmed from his previously released top seven.

The Volunteers have landed hybrid weapon Cameron Seldon and three-star receiver Nate Spillman so far in the class of 2023. That adds to four signings in the 2022 group, along with the addition of Bru McCoy. With five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the boat, you can probably expect a couple more weapons to find their way into Tennessee’s class over the next few months.

We’ll see what Mizell does next week.