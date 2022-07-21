SEC Media Days: Watch Josh Heupel’s entire press conference

We’re one step closer to Tennessee’s 2022 season. Josh Heupel and Tennessee finished up their 2022 SEC Media Days appearance this morning in Atlanta, getting their time at the podium to preview this fall.

Heupel, entering year two, is coming off of a surprisingly successful first season where he transformed Tennessee into one of the best offenses in the country. At the podium, Heupel spotlighted those efforts and looked ahead to the next steps for his program.

Heupel spoke at length about the changing landscape of college football, focusing on plenty of NIL topics with the media. Tennessee has been one of the leaders so far in that area, so of course he received plenty of questions about the Vols’ efforts there.

View his entire press conference below.

We’ll hear from Heupel next to open fall camp. Those dates should be announced in the coming weeks, with the season opener (Thursday, September 1st vs. Ball State) now just over one month away.