Cedric Tillman named to Biletnikoff Award watchlist

Tennessee’s WR1 has landed on one of the most prestigious award watchlists in college football. Cedric Tillman was named to the Biletnikoff Award watchlist on Thursday morning, which recognizes the best wide receiver in college football.

You know the story by now. Tillman came quite literally out of nowhere in 2021 to become Tennessee’s top receiver, benefiting in a large way from Josh Heupel’s wide open offense. Tillman’s presence as a big body and down the field threat is a perfect match in this offense, and that shined through in 2021.

Tillman was Tennessee’s first 1,000 yard receiver since 2012. Now with Hendon Hooker returning, Tillman has a chance to do it all again — and then some. More will certainly be put on his shoulders in 2022 with veterans Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton gone. Tennessee has options that should develop behind him, but Tillman will be Hooker’s go-to from the start and likely to the finish.

Both Hooker and Tillman are primed for big individual seasons in Knoxville. That should lead to a fun season for Tennessee, likely with both hearing their names called in next year’s NFL Draft.