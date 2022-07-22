Tennessee picked third in SEC East by media, eight Volunteers named to All-SEC teams

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially been picked to finish third in the SEC East by the media to close out the week in Atlanta. Kentucky got the nod over Tennessee by just three points to capture the No. 2 spot in the division, while both teams trailed the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida was the clear-cut fourth, while South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt rounded out the projection.

No surprise in the West — Alabama ran away with the No. 1 spot yet again. The Crimson Tide were also picked to win the conference championship by a large margin over Georgia.

Here’s the final vote tally.

EAST

1. Georgia (172) — 1254

2. Kentucky (4) — 932

3. Tennessee (1) — 929

4. Florida — 712

5. South Carolina (3) — 662

6. Missouri — 383

7. Vanderbilt (1) — 196

WEST

1. Alabama (177) — 1262

2. Texas A&M (3) — 968

3. Arkansas (1) — 844

4. Ole Miss — 675

5. LSU — 591

6. Mississippi State — 390

7. Auburn — 338

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama — 158

Georgia — 18

South Carolina — 3

Vanderbilt — 1

Texas A&M — 1

(Yes, you read that right, somebody really picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC.)

Tennessee also placed eight players on the top three All-SEC teams. Senior pass rusher Byron Young led the charge, landing on the first team defensive line. Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and Darnell Wright missed the first-team cut, but did find the second-team roster.

SEC First Team

Edge Byron Young

SEC Second Team

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Darnell Wright

SEC Third Team

C Cooper Mays

LB Jeremy Banks

P Paxton Brooks

S Trevon Flowers