Three-star receiver Nathan Leacock commits to Tennessee

A newsy Friday wrapped up this afternoon on a high note, as the Tennessee Volunteers were able to put another one in the 2023 boat. Three-star receiver Nathan Leacock made his announcement today, picking the Vols over Michigan, North Carolina and N.C. State.

Leacock stands in at 6-3, 200 pounds — a legitimate frame to work with right off the bat. He’s the 591st ranked player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Leacock comes out of Raleigh, where he is the 19th ranked player in the state of North Carolina for the 2023 class.

Leacock visited each of his final four schools in the month of June. Tennessee landed that final visit, and they land his commitment just one month later. Five-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava played a large role in this commitment, as Iamaleava continues to recruit weapons to join him in Knoxville.

Tennessee adds Leacock here to a group that features four-star offensive weapon Cameron Seldon and three-star Nate Spillman. Four-star tight end Ethan Davis is also a part of this 2023 group.

As a junior, Leacock caught 37 passes for over 700 yards, with ten of those grabs going for touchdowns.