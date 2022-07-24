Tennessee adds 2024 commitment from DL Carson Gentle

Tennessee added to its class of 2024 over the weekend, picking up a commitment from Carson Gentle out of Chattanooga. The 6-3, 241 pound defensive lineman grew up following the Volunteers, and pounced on an early offer from his home-state school. Both of Gentle’s parents went to Tennessee, and he’s now set to follow in their footsteps.

Gentle is the second commitment of Tennessee’s 2024 class, joining five-star athlete Jonathan Echols.

Tennessee offered Gentle a scholarship last summer, following a camp performance. Since then, he’s seen Knoxville several more times, including a visit for the Ole Miss game last season.

Stanford, Harvard, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Indiana were a few of Gentle’s early offers. The McCallie School product is the 438th ranked player in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s currently the seventh ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

Gentle’s fit will be interesting once he arrives at Knoxville. He’s put on about 25 pounds in the past year, and could end up landing as a strongside defensive end at the next level. He’s manned both a defensive line spot and a linebacker role at McCallie, showing off his explosiveness and ability to bend the edge.