Yves Pons is headed overseas

After spending a little over a year chasing NBA dreams, former Tennessee Volunteer standout Yves Pons is headed back home to France. The explosive, shot-blocking wing has signed with LDLC ASVEL in the French Pro A League, per an Instagram post from Pons’ agency.

The team is one of the top organizations in the league, owned by former NBA guard Tony Parker.

Pons, who went undrafted after leaving Tennessee, signed with the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent. He went through summer league with the team, and saw action in 12 games for the Grizzlies last season. This summer, Pons played in the summer league with the Brooklyn Nets.

During G-League action last season, Pons scored just over nine points per game while adding five rebounds. He shot over 38 percent from the three-point stripe, while connecting on 50 percent of his overall shots from the field.

A former four-star prospect, Pons is yet another Rick Barnes success story. It wasn’t immediate, but Pons eventually put all the pieces together to become an SEC Defensive Player of the Year. His ridiculous bounce and ability to defend still make him an intriguing prospect, even though the offensive consistency never really came along.

Now returning home, Pons joins an established team that is accustomed to winning titles.