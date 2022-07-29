NIL: Cedric Tillman is Tennessee’s 2022 cookie monster

Knoxville has a new cookie monster. Cedric Tillman will take the torch from Alontae Taylor this fall, signing an NIL deal with Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company to become the 2022 version of the cookie monster.

Every time Tillman scores two touchdowns in a game, Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company will give away two free cookies to every customer. The company had a similar deal with Taylor in 2021, giving away cookies every time he intercepted a pass.

Here was the big 2022 reveal on Friday.

UT fans I’m your new Cookie Monster . You guys get 2 free cookies when I catch 2 TDs in any game this year!! #cookiemonster #moonshinemountaincookies #gbo pic.twitter.com/y2dj17BoVQ — Cedric Tillman (@Ctillman04) July 29, 2022

Tillman exploded last season as a junior to become Tennessee’s clear-cut No. 1 receiver. The former diamond in the rough prospect put up the first 1,000 yard receiving season since Justin Hunter did it back in 2012.

Now in year two of Josh Heupel’s offense, expect more of the same from Tillman, who returns with senior quarterback Hendon Hooker.

As for the NIL deal — Tillman scored 12 times last season. He had two multi-touchdown efforts, each coming in the final two games of the season. The Las Vegas native caught two scores against Vanderbilt, and then hauled in three more in the bowl game against Purdue.

How many times will Knoxville get cookies this fall?