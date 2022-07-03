3-star athlete Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee

One of the big positional needs for Tennessee’s roster got filled today. 3-star cornerback Cristian Conyer committed to the Volunteers on Sunday afternoon.

Conyer is ranked as the 553rd overall prospect and the 43rd best athlete, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. He attends South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he plays both cornerback and wide receiver for his high school.

Tennessee’s main competition was the home state Kentucky Wildcats. It was a close recruitment, and no one had a strong idea which one he was leaning to entering the final week. The Volunteers won out, and they grabbed a solid athlete who projects best on defense.

As for where in the secondary: Conyer is definitely a boundary corner at the next level. He lacks top end speed and can be a little bit stiff, but he is very physical and he plays a smart brand of football. He doesn’t have a tape full of jaw-dropping interceptions or forced fumbles, but those can be deceiving for some recruits. By all accounts, Conyer looks the part of a starting caliber defensive back at the next level. He also gets some work in on offense, and he does look pretty comfortable with the ball in his hands.