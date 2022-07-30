Battle 4 Atlantis matchups set

We now know at least one more opponent for Tennessee basketball on the non-conference slate. During Thanksgiving weekend, Tennessee will head south to the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. They will open against the Butler Bulldogs.

Tennessee-Butler will close out day one on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kansas-N.C. State, Dayton-Wisconsin and USC-BYU will get things rolling before the Volunteers hit the floor. ESPN2 will carry Tennessee’s game against Butler, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tennessee is 2-3 all time against Butler. The winner of that Game 4 matchup will take on the winner of Game 3, which is USC-BYU. The loser heads to the loser’s bracket. Each team will play three games during the tournament.

Tennessee’s non-conference slate currently includes a road trip to Arizona, a Nashville meeting with Colorado, along with a game against Maryland in New York. The Volunteers will also play Texas as a part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge once again, this time in Knoxville. Expect more additions to the schedule to be announced in the next couple of months.