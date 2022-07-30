Tennessee set to report to preseason camp on Sunday

Football has arrived.

Tennessee will open fall camp on Sunday with a media day session, as Josh Heupel begins year two. The second-year head coach will meet with the media at 12:45 p.m ET. Coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh will follow, and you can stream everything on Tennessee’s official YouTube page.

From there, the on-field action begins. Monday morning will see Tennessee on the field for the first time in a team setting since the spring. The entire 2022 recruiting class, plus all the new additions from the transfer portal will each practice for the first time with the team. Defensive backs Wesley Walker and Andre Turrentine will look to find their footing in the secondary rotation, while receiver Bru McCoy finally gets his fresh start.

Specifically, battles at receiver and cornerback likely will have the most intrigue.

Tennessee returns star quarterback Hendon Hooker and top receiver Cedric Tillman, along with four starters on the offensive line, two starters at tight end, and top running back Jabari Small. In total, 15 starters return for Heupel in year two, along with nine members of his original on-field coaching staff.

The Volunteers are expected to open the season inside of the top 25. Two weeks ago in Atlanta, the SEC Media picked Tennessee to finish third in the SEC East, trailing Georgia and Kentucky.

All the fun begins on Monday morning — one exact month away from Tennessee’s opener against Ball State on Thursday, September 1st