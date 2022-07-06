Look: Tennessee unveils new V-O-L-S signs above Neyland

As promised, a little piece of history has returned to Neyland Stadium. The beloved V-O-L-S signs have returned ahead of the 2022 football season as a part of the latest renovation plan at Neyland.

Tennessee put together a video about the return of the signs on Tuesday.

People quickly noticed the action at the stadium on Tuesday morning and decided to check things out for themselves. Here’s a look from Mark Nagi.

Folks I have now seen the V O L S with my own eyes and let me tell you… they’re real, and they’re spectacular.



Will look even better when the V O L S is put up on the southeast side too. pic.twitter.com/yQaWSeDY04 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) July 5, 2022

Another set went up on the other side of the video board to complete the new look.

Athletics director Danny White quickly learned how important these letters were to the fanbase and decided to make them a part of his Neyland renovation project. The renovations include an upper level standing-room party deck, complete with a new video board. Field-level suites have also been installed, adding another luxury option to the legendary stadium.

Tennessee will debut the new look on September 1st — a primetime thursday night kickoff — against Ball State.