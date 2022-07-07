4-star athlete Cameron Seldon commits to Tennessee

Tennessee is back in the recruiting headlines with another massive commitment. This time, it’s 4-star athlete Cameron Seldon announcing his college choice.

This was a hard fought recruiting battle between Tennessee, Penn State, and Maryland. Seldon is actually from Heathsville, Virginia, where he plays for Northumberland High School in the Class 1 division of Virginia high school football.

Seldon is a true athlete. Officially, he has played six different positions for his high school team, with the main two being wide receiver and running back. He’s 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, which gives him a perfect level of versatility when it comes to his future position. It should also be noted that Seldon is a track and field athlete as well. In fact, he’s an accomplished track and field athlete, having already won a gold medal in the 100-meter dash.

Seldon’s explosiveness is what really catches your eye when you watch the tape. When he rounds the corner, he has an extra gear that allows him to escape defenders. The typical description is “home run hitter”, and I think Seldon has that ability in spades. He looks like he has filled out his frame, so I’m not sure he needs to change much about his body before seeing playing time.

A lot of people expect Seldon to play wide receiver at the next level. He can definitely do that, and I would imagine the slot position could yield a lot of results in the future. But I’m also not dismissing a career at running back just yet. Seldon runs hard and he’s clearly not as comfortable catching passes as he is getting the ball and going to work. In general, he’s going to need some seasoning at the college level, and with Tennessee’s wide receiver room being as deep as it is, his best chance of early playing time might be the running back position. If there’s one thing you can trust Josh Heupel to do, it’s to utilize his offensive weapons wherever he can.

This should give some much-needed relief to Tennessee fans who were disappointed after missing on 5-star tackle Francis Mauigoa on Monday. Seldon is a well rounded athlete, who has a decent chance of finishing as a 5-star when the cycle is over. He’s probably the best overall offensive player that Heupel has grabbed in his time at Tennessee.

Seldon is currently ranked 104th overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. 247Sports’ own rankings are even higher on him, putting him at 24th overall nationally. He is a top-10 athlete in both rankings.