Hendon Hooker delivers recruiting pitch for Tennessee coaching staff

Recruiting is stealing all of the headlines right now in college football — rightfully so too, in the middle of the long summer months. Tennessee has been making some splashes in this 2023 class and is likely set to make a few more soon.

Current quarterback Hendon Hooker wants to help out. The super-senior signal caller is the perfect guy to deliver the message after quickly transforming into one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Hooker wasn’t even recruited by this staff, but it turned out to be a perfect fit with Josh Heupel. Even after losing out on the starting job initially, Hooker put together one of the best statistical seasons we’ve ever seen at Tennessee.

He’s now passing that success story along to future prospects.

I’m extremely blessed to be coached by not only great teachers but even better men. If you want to be motivated and pushed to elevate your game, you know where to go — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) July 6, 2022

Hooker has one more season remaining, and he’s looking to put together a special final season to springboard Tennessee forward. The Volunteers are off to a nice start in the class of 2023, already landing a commitment from the nation’s No. 3 overall player, Nico Iamaleava.

With the near instant turnaround story of Hooker, who has turned into a much different player than he was at Virginia Tech, Josh Heupel has an easy recruiting pitch to just about any type of offensive prospect in the country. You can bet that story is being told on the trail as we speak, and it has a chance to grow stronger after Hooker moves to the NFL in 2023.