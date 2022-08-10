Hendon Hooker in ‘complete command’ during first fall scrimmage

It’s nice to have confidence at the quarterback position, isn’t it?

This time one year ago, Tennessee had three guys battling it out for the starting gig in camp. It all ended up working itself out on the field, and now Hendon Hooker is back for more.

Hooker’s steadying presence was everything for Tennessee last season. Once he took over, Hooker was rock solid, executing the Tennessee offense to near perfection. Downfield shots, efficient and accurate in the short and intermediate, decision making and his tough running ability — it’s tough to ask for much more than you got out of him in 2021.

It sounds like that is set to continue in 2022.

“Really good — really efficient, effective,” Josh Heupel said on Tuesday after the first fall scrimmage. “Handled the operation side of it extremely well. He’s been in really good command on what we’re doing offensively, keeping us out of bad plays, bad situations, turning negatives into zeroes. Been decisive getting the ball out of his hands. In complete command of what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball, run and pass game. Protections as well.”

The former Virginia Tech Hokie transformed himself into one of the SEC’s best passers a year ago, putting together one of the best statistical seasons of any quarterback that Tennessee has ever seen. Hooker totaled 2,945 yards through the air, despite not starting the full season. Most impressive was his 31 to 3 TD/INT ratio, which illustrates his decision making and grasp of Heupel’s offense.

That last point is a particularly exciting thought with one more year of seasoning with this coaching staff.

“Really pleased with his progress through spring ball, even after spring ball to where he is now,” Heupel said. “Did some really great things out there today. Yesterday he had a great day, too. Love where he’s at. Keep fighting and be ready for Week 1, go be your best.”

Hooker gets back his top receiver in Cedric Tillman, while also returning four out of five offensive lineman, top running back Jabari Small and his two starting tight ends. That’s quite a bit of familiarity returning for 2022, which is why some are so high on the Volunteers this season.

For Hooker, another season like 2021 will likely have him in the conversation to be a mid-round draft pick next season. It’s quite the story, considering his time at Virginia Tech. Hooker and Heupel fell backwards into each other, and it ended up being the perfect marriage.

2022 should be another big year for No. 5.