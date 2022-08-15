Four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews commits to Tennessee

Tennessee made another huge splash on the recruiting trail on Monday, adding another cornerback to their 2023 class. Jordan Matthews, a four-star prospect out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced his commitment to Tennessee over Texas and Michigan.

Matthews stands in at 6-0, 165 pounds. Per 247Sports, Matthews is the 139th ranked player in the 2023 class — the 15th ranked cornerback in the nation. Willie Martinez and Tim Banks have done a great job of addressing and filling an obvious need a cornerback, landing Rickey Gibson and now Matthews in back to back days. Three-star cornerback Cristian Conyer is also a part of Tennessee’s class.

Obviously, coming from Baton Rouge and with an offer from LSU, this is a significant get for Tennessee. Matthews also had offers from Alabama and Georgia, along with pretty much anyone else that matters in the south. This is a big pull for Josh Heupel’s staff.

Texas was actually the perceived leader here, as Matthews took four trips to Austin. Per 247Sports, Texas had two crystal ball projections to land him, but the Volunteers came on strong this summer.

Tennessee offered Matthews in May of 2021 and stayed aggressive this spring. They were able to get him on campus in June for his final official visit, which was enough to close the deal. One more unofficial look at Texas followed ahead of the dead period

Matthews plans to enroll early and join the Volunteers during the winter.

Tennessee’s class of 2023 now ranks 11th in the country, per 247Sports, with 21 commitments to this point.