Tennessee just misses AP Top 25 to begin 2022 season

Now official, Tennessee will not be ranked in either major poll to start the 2022 college football season. The Volunteers narrowly missed out in the Coaches Poll, and on Monday they just barely missed in the AP Poll.

BYU got the final spot in the top 25 with 234 points. Tennessee was the first team left out, earning 180 points. Texas, Iowa, Penn State and LSU followed the Volunteers outside of the top 25.

Alabama, returning Bryce Young, took the top spot in the rankings. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Of course, Tennessee will face Alabama and Georgia this season. Only two other opponents from the 2022 schedule made the AP Top 25 — Pittsburgh (17) and Kentucky (20).

Preseason 2022 AP Top 25