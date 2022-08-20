Hooker, Tillman land on ESPN’s top 100 players for 2022

The college football season is oh-so-close. One week from now we’ll embark on week zero, and then the rest of the college football world will follow on week one — kicked off by Tennessee and Ball State on Thursday, September 1st.

Ahead of the season, ESPN ranked the top 100 players in the country to get set for the 2022 season. Two Tennessee Volunteers made the cut, and you can probably guess who.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman cracked the list, ranking 49th and 60th, respectively. Here’s what ESPN had to say.

No. 49: Hendon Hooker

The Virginia Tech transfer blossomed last season under first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. Although not the starter to open the season, Hooker started the final 11 games and emerged as one of the country’s most efficient quarterbacks with 3,561 yards of total offense and just three interceptions. The 24-year-old redshirt senior returns as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football.

No. 60: Cedric Tillman

No Tennessee player benefited more from the coaching/scheme change to Josh Heupel than Tillman, who became Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Justin Hunter in 2012. Tillman, who caught 72 passes for 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns, is the SEC’s top returning receiver and a national awards candidate alongside quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Hooker-Tillman duo quickly developed into one of the most potent connections in all of college football under Josh Heupel. Joe Milton began the season under center for the Volunteers, but an injury forced Hooker into action, and the rest worked itself out.

Heupel’s system proved to be a perfect fit for the veteran passer, and Hooker’s emergence allowed Tillman to explode for a 1,000 yard season. Both had NFL opportunities, and both opted to come back to Knoxville and give it one more try.

Tennessee went from the dumpster to near the top of the offensive rankings in just one offseason under Heupel. Now with another year of seasoning and plenty of returning contributors, Tennessee is set to be one of the best offenses in the country.