Report: Lyn-J Dixon no longer with Tennessee

Well, that didn’t last long.

Per a report from Volquest, running back Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with the team.

JUST IN: Sources tell @Volquest_Rivals that Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with @Vol_Football ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/C1wS9GYFW3 — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) August 21, 2022

Dixon transferred in from West Virginia at the beginning of camp to address a major depth issue at running back for the Volunteers. The move was made necessary following the injury to Len’Neth Whitehead, who will miss the entire 2022 season.

Dixon played three seasons at Clemson before moving on to the Mountaineers. However, after going through spring at West Virginia, Dixon hit the portal again. He eventually found a landing spot with Tennessee, but it appears that will not work out after all.

Per the report, Dixon was nursing an ankle injury.

This leaves Tennessee in a tough spot without much experience or insurance. The Volunteers will lean heavily on Jabari Small, with Jaylen Wright behind him. True freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson are now going to see plenty of action in the rotation, and could be forced into really big roles if injuries occur.

The Volunteers will now roll with just four scholarship backs.