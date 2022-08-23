Report: Linebacker William Mohan suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been indefinitely suspended following an arrest that occured on Sunday, per a report from WVLT.

The report states that police arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance in Knoxville on Saturday, but Mohan had already left the scene. The victim claimed that Mohan was drunk upon arriving at the residence, and tried to initiate sex. When she declined, Mohan reportedly became angry and violent. Things escalated quickly from there.

For the full details, you can read the full report from WVLT.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan,” The University of Tennessee’s statement read, per 247Sports. “He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

Mohan transferred to Tennessee from Michigan during the 2021 offseason. He played special teams for the Volunteers last season, appearing in 12 games. He was set for a similar role in 2022, while providing depth behind Jeremy Banks, Juwan Mitchell, Solon Page and Aaron Beasley.

The redshirt sophomore now has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 16th.

Josh Heupel will meet with the media next week, kicking off Ball State week on Monday. The Volunteers will begin their 2022 campaign on Thursday, September 1st under the lights at Neyland Stadium.

We’ll update with any details that may emerge.