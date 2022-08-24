Eight Volunteers named to Senior Bowl watchlist

Tennessee might just be well-represented in the Senior Bowl following this season, and in turn, the 2023 NFL Draft. Eight Volunteers were named to the Senior Bowl watchlist on Wednesday morning, doubling Tennessee’s total from this time last season.

LB Jeremy Banks, OG Jerome Carvin, TE Princeton Fant, S Trevon Flowers, QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman, OT Darnell Wright and Edge Byron Young were all named to the watchlist, which highlights who the event has its eyes on ahead of the upcoming season. The week long event allows teams to watch individual prospects all week long in a practice setting with NFL coaches, while also giving teams a chance to put the players through interviews. It’s been a key point of the NFL Draft process for decades.

Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, recently visited Knoxville during fall camp practices. He and his team spent the summer grinding film, specifically highlighting the upside of edge rusher Byron Young.

Last season Tennessee sent Alontae Taylor, Cade Mays and Velus Jones Jr. to Mobile for the event. Each of the three were drafted, with Taylor and Jones going on day two. This season, at least heading into the 2022 campaign, Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and Byron Young seem like they have the best shot of going the highest of this group.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be carried all week long by both ESPN and NFL Network.