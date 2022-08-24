Over or Under? One final look at Tennessee’s 2022 win total

We’re now just one week away from Tennessee officially starting year two of the Josh Heupel era. After a surprisingly good first season, expectations are higher for the Volunteers entering the 2022 season.

Tennessee isn’t expected to topple Georgia and win the SEC East, but they are expected to battle for second place — likely with Kentucky and Florida. With seven regular season wins one year ago, how many can they get this time around?

With Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and four offensive lineman coming back for more, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are telling us that the Volunteers will get at least eight wins.

Tennessee 2022 Regular Season Wins: Over 7.5 (-170), Under 7.5 (+145)

Money has continued to come in on the over, pushing the number all the way out to -170. That number was around -140 just a couple of months ago after opening at even money following the spring.

Bettors will likely know pretty quickly whether or not they are holding a winning ticket. Tennessee travels to Pittsburgh in week two, then hosts Florida in week four. A road game at LSU to kick off October is another key swing game that will tell us a lot about this team.

If this number were eight, I’d have a hard time with it. But at 7.5, the over does seem like the play. Remember, this is for regular season wins only, but with most of the core coming back for another season, 8-4 seems realistic.

