Updated 2022 National Championship, Conference Title Odds

College football has arrived. Week zero is here, and in just a handful of days we’ll have have an entire slate to take in. The ride is just about ready to begin, with the Georgia Bulldogs looking to defend their title. Alabama may actually have a leg up entering the season, while Ohio State brings back a load of talent.

Other names like USC, Texas A&M and Utah will be looking to shakeup the College Football Playoff. Can Lincoln Riley make the playoff in year one at USC? What can Brent Venables do at Oklahoma in his first season? What about Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame? Can Clemson snap back?

The tippy top of the rankings remain the same heading into the season, but we’ve got some big storylines to follow outside of that top three.

Here are the title odds as we start the season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 National Championship Odds

Alabama +175

Ohio State +300

Georgia +400

Clemson +1000

USC +2500

Texas A&M +2500

Oklahoma +4000

Michigan +4000

Notre Dame +4500

Utah +5000

Texas +5000

....

Tennessee +10000

In the SEC, the deal remains the same. If you want to get to Atlanta, you have to go through either Alabama or Georgia. Nick Saban and Kirby Smart both continue to roll, while Jimbo Fisher keeps chipping away at that lead.

Beyond those three this year, it’s a bit of a mess. Ole Miss will likely take a step back, while LSU and Florida rebuild. Kentucky remains steady, and both Arkansas and Tennessee will be looking to take another step forward this fall.

Here are the odds entering the season, also powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

SEC Conference Title Odds

Alabama -145

Georgia +155

Texas A&M +1800

Florida +4500

Ole Miss +5000

Tennessee +5000

Kentucky +5500

Arkansas +6000

LSU +7000

Mississippi State +12000

Auburn +12000

South Carolina +15000

Missouri +30000

Vanderbilt +100000

For what it’s worth, Georgia is favored to win the East (-550). Florida follows at +1000, then Tennessee at +1100, then Kentucky at +1200.

