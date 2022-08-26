Bru McCoy (finally) ruled eligible to play

After a full offseason of battling, Bru McCoy has finally been ruled eligible to play for Tennessee in 2022. The former five-star prospect transferred to Tennessee from USC this year in hopes of a fresh start.

According to multiple reports now, McCoy will be ready to roll on Thursday night against Ball State.

Bru McCoy has been declared immediately eligible by NCAA. He’s good to go for the season opener, confirmed by Tennessee spokesperson. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 26, 2022

Due to his flip-flopping between USC and Texas in his freshman season, McCoy’s eligibility status was in question. USC seemed to slow-play the entire thing, to the point of where the NCAA had to step in this week.

USC was even forced to issue a statement on the situation, following pressure from the Tennessee fanbase.

Today, he’s eligible to play.

He’s expected to play a decent sized role in Tennessee’s offense, looking to replace production that was vacated by JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt have been penciled in as starters, and McCoy may very well end up being the third in that group.

“Bru has been a pleasant surprise,” Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said during camp. “He’s been really good. For a guy who hasn’t played in a season, he obviously has had to build stamina back up. But, when you talk about just a physical specimen, some things you can coach and some things you can’t. That guy has a lot of things that you just can’t coach.”

We’ve officially got another storyline to follow on Thursday night. Let’s see how much McCoy gets involved early on.