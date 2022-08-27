College Football Week Zero Schedule, TV Channels, Odds

College football returns today! We get a handful of games today as a bit of an appetizer before the big show starts next week.

The headliner comes early today on Fox, as Nebraska and Northwestern travel to Dublin for a neutral site Big 10 matchup. Illinois hosts Wyoming on the Big Ten Network after, while Vanderbilt makes an interesting trip out to Hawai’i to cap off the night.

Below you can find the full schedule, along with the odds powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Football Week Zero Schedule

Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky (-27,5): CBSSN, 12 p.m. ET

Nebraska (-11) @ Northwestern: Fox, 12:30 p.m. ET

Idaho State @ UNLV (-24): CBSSN, 3:30 p.m. ET

UConn @ Utah State (-26.5): FS1, 4 p.m. ET

Wyoming @ Illinois (-14): BTN, 4 p.m. ET

Duquesne @ Florida State (-43): 5 p.m. ET

Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic (-7): CBSSN, 7 p.m. ET

Florida A&M @ North Carolina (-42): ACCN, 8:15 p.m. ET

North Texas (-1.5) @ UTEP: 9 p.m. ET

Nevada (-8.5) @ New Mexico State: ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt (-9) @ Hawai’i: CBSSN, 10:30 p.m. ET

