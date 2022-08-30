Look: Finished Neyland Stadium renovations revealed

Neyland Stadium got a bit of a facelift this offseason. Work on the $288 million project began directly after the 2021 season came to a close, and we’re now getting our first looks at the finished product.

Visually, the most notable change is of course the return of the beloved V-O-L-S letters, which we now have two sets of on each side of the original jumbotron. Neyland now also has a brand new video board on the opposite side where they removed some seats, which you can see below. You can also see the standing-room, party-deck type area below it. Down low, new luxury seats have been installed on the home side of the stadium.

New-look Neyland Stadium for the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/ufieYrLnEd — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) August 30, 2022

used to feel good about my projector screen setup in the backyard. not so much anymore. pic.twitter.com/9TBwAnTzu4 — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) August 30, 2022

This new North End Zone party deck at Neyland Stadium is gonna be a really popular spot with young-but-of-age #Vols fans to watch games.



Great views, lots of beverage selections. pic.twitter.com/GKm0Ff2O2F — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) August 30, 2022

Wi-Fi, widened concourse hallways, additional restrooms and a club space underneath the west side of the stadium have also been added.

Even after all of the work, Neyland will still remain at a capacity of over 100,000. The University says the new official capacity will be 101,915, coming down from 102,455.

Tennessee fans can see the new look up close and personal on Thursday night, as the Volunteers host Ball State to open the 2022 season.