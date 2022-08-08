 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coaches Poll: Tennessee left out of Preseason Top 25

Just barely.

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new
NCAA Football: Music City Bowl-Purdue at Tennessee Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers will not open the season as a ranked football team — at least in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Tennessee was left out of the top 25 today, but just narrowly missed out. Iowa (248), Penn State (246) and Tennessee (163) led the ‘others receiving votes’ category.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama took the top spot. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame followed to round out the top five. Pittsburgh, who Tennessee takes on in week two, checked in at No. 16. Kentucky landed at No. 21. The Volunteers were unranked, joining LSU and Florida.

Of course, preseason polls are pretty useless. Tennessee will have their early chance to hop into the top 25 with a road date at Pittsburgh, and then again when they host Florida in week four.

2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. NC State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Miami
  18. Texas
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...