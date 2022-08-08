Coaches Poll: Tennessee left out of Preseason Top 25

The Tennessee Volunteers will not open the season as a ranked football team — at least in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Tennessee was left out of the top 25 today, but just narrowly missed out. Iowa (248), Penn State (246) and Tennessee (163) led the ‘others receiving votes’ category.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama took the top spot. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame followed to round out the top five. Pittsburgh, who Tennessee takes on in week two, checked in at No. 16. Kentucky landed at No. 21. The Volunteers were unranked, joining LSU and Florida.

Of course, preseason polls are pretty useless. Tennessee will have their early chance to hop into the top 25 with a road date at Pittsburgh, and then again when they host Florida in week four.

2022 Preseason Coaches Poll