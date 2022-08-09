2022 Tennessee Preview Stream: Everything you need to know ahead of the season

Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker are ready for more. A 7-6 campaign in year one was a surprise, and expectations are on the rise heading into 2022. With Hooker back along with Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and four starters up front, the Volunteers should have one of the top offensive attacks in the SEC.

Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Football Schedule

September 1st: Ball State

September 10th: at Pittsburgh

September 17th: Akron

September 24th: Florida

October 1st: OPEN

October 8th: at LSU

October 15th: Alabama

October 22nd: UT-Martin

October 29th: Kentucky

November 5th: at Georgia

November 12th: Missouri

November 19th: at South Carolina

November 26th: at Vanderbilt

Quick Hitters