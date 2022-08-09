 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Football: Tennessee at Florida

2022 Tennessee Preview Stream: Everything you need to know ahead of the season

Contributors: Terry A. Lambert and Matt Seese
Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker are ready for more. A 7-6 campaign in year one was a surprise, and expectations are on the rise heading into 2022. With Hooker back along with Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and four starters up front, the Volunteers should have one of the top offensive attacks in the SEC.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to get set for the fall, including player previews and full camp coverage.

Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Football Schedule

September 1st: Ball State

September 10th: at Pittsburgh

September 17th: Akron

September 24th: Florida

October 1st: OPEN

October 8th: at LSU

October 15th: Alabama

October 22nd: UT-Martin

October 29th: Kentucky

November 5th: at Georgia

November 12th: Missouri

November 19th: at South Carolina

November 26th: at Vanderbilt

Quick Hitters

  • Tennessee has been picked to finish third in the SEC East by the media.
  • The Volunteers are +1100 to win the SEC East, and +5000 to win the conference title, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
  • In year one under Josh Heupel, Tennessee ranked 9th in total offense, averaging 474.9 yards per game. Tennessee ranked 99th in total defense, allowing 421.7 yards per game.
  • ESPN FPI: 25th
  • Strength of schedule: 5th
