2022 Tennessee Preview Stream: Everything you need to know ahead of the season

Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker are ready for more. A 7-6 campaign in year one was a surprise, and expectations are on the rise heading into 2022. With Hooker back along with Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and four starters up front, the Volunteers should have one of the top offensive attacks in the SEC.
Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Football Schedule
September 1st: Ball State
September 10th: at Pittsburgh
September 17th: Akron
September 24th: Florida
October 1st: OPEN
October 8th: at LSU
October 15th: Alabama
October 22nd: UT-Martin
October 29th: Kentucky
November 5th: at Georgia
November 12th: Missouri
November 19th: at South Carolina
November 26th: at Vanderbilt
Quick Hitters
- Tennessee has been picked to finish third in the SEC East by the media.
- The Volunteers are +1100 to win the SEC East, and +5000 to win the conference title, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
- In year one under Josh Heupel, Tennessee ranked 9th in total offense, averaging 474.9 yards per game. Tennessee ranked 99th in total defense, allowing 421.7 yards per game.
- ESPN FPI: 25th
- Strength of schedule: 5th