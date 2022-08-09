Hoops: Tennessee announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Tennessee has put the final few puzzle pieces into place for this year’s schedule, finishing up the non-conference slate for the upcoming season. We already knew about a few higher profile matchups, like the road trip to Arizona and the Maryland meeting in Brooklyn. We now know the rest.

The Volunteers, ranked 12th in ESPN’s way too early rankings, will open the season at Thompson-Boling Arena on November 7th against Tennessee Tech. The following week serves at the first test, with Colorado traveling to Nashville.

Florida Gulf Coast will serve as the final tune-up game before the loaded Battle 4 Atlantis.

Tennessee gets a few breathers before meeting Maryland on December 11th, and then will have six days to prepare for a trip to Arizona on December 17th.

Of course, as per tradition, the non-conference slate will extend into January with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tennessee will once again meet Texas, this time welcoming them to Knoxville for a quick break from SEC play.

Tennessee 2022/23 Non-Conference Schedule

November 7th: Tennessee Tech

November 13th: Colorado (Nashville)

November 16th: Florida Gulf Coast

November 23rd: Butler (Battle 4 Atlantis)

November 24th: BYU/USC (Battle 4 Atlantis)

November 25th: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

November 30th: McNeese State

December 4th: Alcorn State

December 7th: Eastern Kentucky

December 11th: Maryland (Brooklyn)

December 17th: at Arizona

December 21st: Austin Peay

January 28th: Texas (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)