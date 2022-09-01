How to watch Ball State vs. Tennessee in Week 1

And finally, it’s football time in Tennessee once more.

The Volunteers are set to open their 2022 season tonight against the Ball State Cardinals, kicking off year two of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville. Tennessee turned things around pretty quickly last season, putting forth a respectable 7-6 campaign. They’ll be looking to build on that this season.

Neyland Stadium will play host tonight, set to show off its brand new $288 million renovation project.

Ball State has made the trip down south from Muncie, Indiana, also set to open their season. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 35.5 point favorite tonight. The total has been set at 66.5 points.

Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will be on the call from the booth, while Cole Cubelic will be roaming the sidelines.

How to Watch, Stream, Listen

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming Link: ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -35.5

Radio: Vol Network

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.