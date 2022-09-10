How to watch Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh in Week 2

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will square off today in a huge non-conference matchup that might just set the tone for the rest of the season. The Volunteers, now ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll, will be looking to even up the series score after losing to the Panthers last season in Knoxville.

They’ll now hit the road, as Pittsburgh hosts an SEC team for the very first time. The two schools get a prime slot on ABC this afternoon, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast crew: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline reporter)

It’s the second and final version of the Johnny Majors Classic, as both programs honor their former coach. Tennessee opened the week as seven point favorites, but that number has come down to 5.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN App, Website

Radio: Vol Network

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.