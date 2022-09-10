Live Updates: Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Tennessee and Pittsburgh are set for kickoff. ABC will have the coverage, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Discuss the game below!

We’ll have live updates and thoughts throughout the afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis is OUT due to injury.

Tennessee does in fact add three points to take a 24-17 lead into halftime.

SACK. FUMBLE. TENNESSEE FOOTBALL. Just before halftime Tennessee now has a shot to add at least three points.

Just. Like. That. Tennessee leads. Hooker loads up and hits Tillman deep. Small caps it. Vols lead 21-17. We got a wild one brewing.

Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman



SACK! Turnover on downs. Tennessee gets a HUGE stop on fourth and three after Narduzzi opted to go for it. Had to have it.

TOUCHDOWN BRU MCCOY! Hooker makes up for that mistake and tosses a lofty touchdown pass to McCoy. Dropped it right in the bucket for six. 17-14, Pittsburgh.

Hooker missed Tillman deep for six. Wide open.

Banks dialing up pressure and gets burned — Slovis finds his tight end who hurdled a defender and ended up going the distance. Tennessee HAS to start getting home with this pressure. 17-7, Pitt.

Tennessee coming hard after Slovis. Plenty of hits on him to this point, could start to add up.

TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE. The offense has arrived with an 80 yard touchdown drive, capped off by a Jabari Small touchdown run. Hendon Hooker heating up a bit, game on. Pitt 10, Tennessee 7.

INTERCEPTION. Trevon Flowers grabs a tipped ball in the back of the endzone to keep Tennessee breathing.

Tennessee opted to go for it on fourth down and failed. A hold on Spraggins tripped up what looked to be a promising drive, and Hooker couldn’t connect with Tillman on the fourth down throw.

Pitt rips off a huge touchdown run, right up the gut — wide open spaces. UGLY start here, the polar opposite of last season. 10-0, Pitt.

Dreadful start for the Tennessee offense. Broken play on second down and a sack on third down. Out of sync early on.

Pitt walks right down the field but can’t finish off the drive. Mumpfield dropped a touchdown pass, but the Panthers knocked through a field goal. 3-0, Pitt.

Tennessee opens with the ball and quickly goes three and out. Hooker missed an open Hyatt over the middle on third down.