Tennessee moves up in AP Poll following win at Pittsburgh

Following a top 25 win on the road at Pittsburgh, Tennessee has now entered the top 15 of the AP Poll. The Volunteers land at No. 15 overall in the new batch of rankings, climbing up all the way from 24th last week.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was enough to get the win. Tennessee has plenty to clean up, and they’ll have a chance to do so this week with another tune-up style game against Akron. The Florida Gators, who tumbled down to 18th after losing to Kentucky, follow the Zips on the schedule for the Vols.

Elsewhere, Georgia took the top spot after Alabama nearly lost to Texas. Kentucky climbed all the way up to No. 9, while Arkansas settled in at No. 10.

Notre Dame fell out of the poll after losing to Marshall. Texas A&M fell to 24th after being upset by App State.

New AP Top 25

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Oklahoma

7-USC

8-Oklahoma State

9-Kentucky

10-Arkansas

11-Michigan State

12-BYU

13-Miami

14-Utah

15-Tennessee

16-NC State

17-Baylor

18-Florida

19-Wake

20-Ole Miss

21-Texas

22-Penn State

23-Pittsburgh

24-Texas A&M

25-Oregon