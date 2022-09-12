Tennessee-Florida kickoff time set

It’s Akron week, but you know we’re all looking a week ahead here. After escaping their first test of the season, all eyes are on September 24th. Florida is set to make the trip to Knoxville next Saturday for their annual meeting with the Volunteers, setting up a key early season SEC matchup.

Today, the league announced that Tennessee-Florida would be getting the top TV slot of the week. CBS will carry the game in the traditional 3:30 p.m. ET window.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Florida since 2016, famously winning just once in the series in the last 17 tries. It’s the next swing game for the Vols, who have climbed all the way up to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll. Obviously, this one has big meaning in the scope of the SEC East race. Kentucky got a leg up on the race, taking care of Florida on the road on Saturday night. Tennessee-Florida will be the next big one in the division.

Tennessee is off to a 2-0 start, and should move to 3-0 on Saturday night. That would set up quite the scene in Knoxville — another top 20 showdown. The Gators host South Florida on Saturday night.

Summer spreads had Tennessee favored by four to five points over the Gators. We’ll see where that line lands at the end of the weekend. First things first though, Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).