Buy Now: New Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman T-Shirts available from BreakingT

This new era of NIL has opened up all kinds of new possibilities for current student-athletes — especially the stars on the football field at such a storied program like Tennessee. We’ve seen various deals now all across the roster for the Volunteers, and we’ve got two more to share today.

BreakingT has two new designs ready for purchase. One features Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, and the other features Tennessee’s top receiver Cedric Tillman.

Here’s Hooker’s design.

And here’s Cedric Tillman’s. Tillman took over the ‘cookie monster’ name for Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company. In any game where Tillman catches two touchdown passes, the cookie company will give away two free cookies to customers in their store.

Tillman was dangerously close — a couple of times — to two touchdowns against Pittsburgh last weekend. Of course, he’ll have plenty more opportunities throughout the year.

You can view BreakingT’s entire Tennessee collection here.