Tennessee-Oklahoma non-conference series called off by the SEC

The Tennessee-Oklahoma football series won’t take place — at least in the non-conference portion of the schedule. With the Sooners set to join the SEC for the 2025 season, the conference directed Tennessee and Oklahoma to cancel their non-conference game set for 2024.

Covid ended up canceling the first part of this series, which was originally scheduled for 2020. The 2024 date was still on, set to happen in Knoxville.

With the Sooners joining the SEC in 2025, the SEC told both Tennessee and Georgia to find other games. Georgia was set to play in Norman in 2023.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be hosting Oklahoma in 2024, we are extremely excited about the marquee games that Oklahoma and Texas will bring to Neyland Stadium in the future as fellow members of the Southeastern Conference,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are actively exploring the best possible replacement opponents for 2024.”

Though there was not a set date for the second game between Tennessee and Oklahoma, the SEC’s statement on the cancellation did seem to assume that a rescheduled date was in the works.

“Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.”

Tennessee has non conference games scheduled against Virginia (in Nashville), Austin Peay, UTSA and UConn for 2023. UTEP is now the only confirmed opponent for 2024.

Danny White will now go to work finding a replacement.