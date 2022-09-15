SBNation Reacts: Fans react to a wild week 2

What a week 2 it was. It’s almost always the slates that look empty that end up being some of the best, and that certainly was the case last week. Marshall took down Notre Dame in a complete stunner, ending any hopes of a special year one for Marcus Freeman.

That game was voted as the most surprising upset of the week, per your votes.

The Texas Longhorns just about made the week that much better, coming oh-so-close to knocking off No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide ended up kicking a game winning field goal to survive, leaving us all to wonder what would have happened in Quinn Ewers didn’t get hurt. It was an impressive effort from Texas, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

In another upset that maybe wasn’t all that surprising, App State went into College Station and knocked off Texas A&M. Everybody knows about App State by now, even us Tennessee fans.

Following the win, College Gameday announced that they would be in Boone on campus this Saturday. The decision meant Gameday would not attend the Miami-Texas A&M game, which was viewed as a lock last week.

Still, in a light week, A&M-Miami was voted as the most interesting game of the week.

The Aggies are currently six point favorites, and it will be interesting to see how Jimbo Fisher gets his team to bounce back after being embarrassed last week.

BYU heading to Oregon (-3.5), Auburn hosting Penn State (-3) and Michigan State going to Washington (-3) round off a mediocre week 3 slate.

Tennessee will host Akron on Saturday night, getting a chance to iron out a few issues ahead of Florida next week.