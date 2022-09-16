Report: Josh Heupel, rest of Tennessee staff receive raises

After a surprising 7-6 first season on Rocky Top, Josh Heupel received a raise. That amended contract was just finalized, resulting in a million dollar raise for Tennessee’s second-year head coach.

According to a report from VolQuest, Heupel’s contract runs through January of 2028. His new annual salary will be five million, which actually only places him 11th in the SEC. Heupel’s buyout number is currently $8 million if he leaves before December of 2023. It declines $2 million after that.

Per Austin Price, this has been in the works since the end of last season.

All this has been happening since the end of last season…it’s just now getting finalized. https://t.co/64o4gsxe6H — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) September 16, 2022

Additionally, the Tennessee staff received raises. Most notably, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. His 2021 salary of $750,000 moved all the way up to $1.2 million, which makes sense considering the success of the offense last season and the rumored interest of other programs during the offseason.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks also received a bump from $1.4 to $1.5 million.

Heupel’s staff remained in place from year one to year two, outside of receivers coach Kodi Burns, who left for the NFL with the Saints. The athletics department is doing their part to make sure they stay together even longer.