How to watch Tennessee vs. Akron in Week 3

Tennessee is set for a non-conference matchup tonight against the Akron Zips. The Volunteers, now 2-0 and ranked 15th in the country, are 47.5 point favorites tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s a spot where you wonder about Tennessee’s focus, with Florida looming next. That topic was pretty clearly on Josh Heupel’s mind on Thursday, as he refused to talk about anything related to that matchup with the Gators.

Tennessee is coming off of a bit of an ugly win against Pittsburgh last week. They’ve got plenty to clean up tonight, and more than likely will have a chance to build some more depth in the second half.

Important note: The game tonight will be available through streaming only — no TV. SEC Network+ (available through the ESPN app) will carry the game. If you have a cable subscription with SEC Network included, you’ll be able to stream for free. ESPN+ (required subscription) will also carry the game.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: None

Streaming: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Odds: Tennessee -47.5

Total: 67

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.