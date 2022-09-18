College Gameday coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Florida

For the first time since 2016, ESPN is bringing College Gameday back to Knoxville. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the whole gang will be coming to town to preview the Tennessee-Florida matchup on Saturday morning.

You ready, Tennessee?!



For the first time since 2016, we are headed to Knoxville to see @Vol_Football take on @GatorsFB. pic.twitter.com/aT6DB4ydOW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2022

Tennessee will also be looking for their first win in the series since that 2016 game. The Volunteers have won only once in this rivalry in the last 17 tries, however, they should be favored to win this one.

Saturday marks the ninth time that College Gameday has been in attendance for Tennessee-Florida. That’s the third most appearances in Gameday history, trailing Alabama-LSU and Ohio State-Penn State.

Just like the 2016 game, Neyland will be sporting the checkered look. If you’re attending the game, you can find your color here.

Tennessee is off to a 3-0 start, already with a signature win at Pittsburgh. Florida also has a signature win, knocking off Utah to start the year — though the Gators lost the following week to Kentucky, and just barely got by South Florida last night.

CBS will have the coverage on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.