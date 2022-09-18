Tennessee up to No. 11 in new AP top 25

The Tennessee Volunteers are on the way up again in the latest AP Poll. Following an easy 63-6 win over Akron, the Volunteers jumped up from 15th to 11th. Florida dropped a couple of spots down to 20th ahead of their meeting with Tennessee, following a tough night against South Florida.
So it’ll be No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon (3:30, CBS). College Gameday will also be in attendance.
Georgia remains in the top spot after a dominating win over South Carolina. Kentucky moved up to No. 8, while Arkansas stays at No. 10 after a scare on Saturday.
Penn State, Oregon and Washington all made big moves, shaking up the middle part of the top 25.
AP Top 25
1-Georgia
2-Alabama
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-Oklahoma
7-USC
8-Kentucky
10-Arkansas
11-Tennessee
12-NC State
13-Utah
14-Penn State
15-Oregon
16-Ole Miss
17-Baylor
18-Washington
19-BYU
20-Florida
21-Wake Forest
22-Texas
23-Texas A&M
24-Pittsburgh
25-Miami
