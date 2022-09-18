Tennessee up to No. 11 in new AP top 25

The Tennessee Volunteers are on the way up again in the latest AP Poll. Following an easy 63-6 win over Akron, the Volunteers jumped up from 15th to 11th. Florida dropped a couple of spots down to 20th ahead of their meeting with Tennessee, following a tough night against South Florida.

So it’ll be No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon (3:30, CBS). College Gameday will also be in attendance.

Georgia remains in the top spot after a dominating win over South Carolina. Kentucky moved up to No. 8, while Arkansas stays at No. 10 after a scare on Saturday.

Penn State, Oregon and Washington all made big moves, shaking up the middle part of the top 25.

AP Top 25

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Oklahoma

7-USC

8-Kentucky

9-Oklahoma State

10-Arkansas

11-Tennessee

12-NC State

13-Utah

14-Penn State

15-Oregon

16-Ole Miss

17-Baylor

18-Washington

19-BYU

20-Florida

21-Wake Forest

22-Texas

23-Texas A&M

24-Pittsburgh

25-Miami